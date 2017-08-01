WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/1)

The August 1st, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH.

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles comes out to the ring first to kick off this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Owens makes his way out to the ring next, and we’ve got a U.S. Title match to open up the show.

– AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens: Owens and Styles trade headlocks to start off, then a missed dropkick attempt by AJ leads to Owens throwing AJ out to ringside. Owens follows AJ outside and drops him with a lariat. Back in the ring, Owens puts the boots to Styles, but AJ gets up and levels the challenger with a dropkick. AJ follows up with chops and a snapmare, then a kick to the back. The Champion then hits a knee drop then a vertical suplex on Owens. AJ continues the offense then sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Owens rolls out of the ring. AJ heads to the other side of the thing and hits a springboard forearm to the outside on Owens. Styles charges at Owens at ringside, but Owens dodges and throws AJ into the fan barricade. Owens follows up with a cannonball splash on AJ up against the barricade, then he takes AJ in the ring for a senton drop. Styles comes back with a forearm shot and a Fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker over the knee. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Owens dodges it again then superkicks AJ. Owens goes to whip AJ off the ropes but AJ grabs Owens’ leg for the Calf Crusher. Owens fights out and goes for a powerbomb, but Styles gets out and hits the Pele kick. AJ goes for the Styles Clash and fails, but he’s able to lock Owens in the Calf Crusher again. Owens accidentally bumps the ref then he superkicks AJ. Owens goes for the powerbomb, but AJ rolls him up and the ref awakens to count the three. Owen’s had his shoulder up but the ref’s vision was impaired from the bump. Owens freaks out as a medic checks on the ref.

– Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon talk to the ref who is still selling an eye injury. They tell the ref he made a bad call, but the ref is just concerned about his eye. Owens runs in and starts throwing things and freaking out. Shane gives Owens a rematch for he U.S. Title at SummerSlam. Owens says he needs a referee who won’t be knocked down by a gust of wind, so Daniel Bryan suggests that Shane McMahon be the ref for the SummerSlam match. Owens doesn’t like this and flips a table over before leaving.

– The Usos come out to the stage to cut a promo on The New Day. They call The New Day “three grown men talking about each other’s popsicles” and make fun of them for twerking.

– In the latest edition of The Fashion Files, we see the Fandango has gone missing and Tyler Breeze is alone. Breeze appears to have a dream sequence where Fandango and The Ascension appear before he laughing. He wakes up and says that now he knows who kidnapped Fandango.

– Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English: English sings a song before the match as usual. Zayn hits a series of arm drags early on to take control of the match. Zayn has English is an arm hold when English rolls him over and pins him for the three count after a very short match. English looks just as shocked as Zayn at his victory, and he immediately heads back up the ramp.

– Before Zayn can get to his feet, Mike and Maria Kanellis come out. They say they love each other, and they love that Zayn just lost. Their music hits after that one-liner and they raise their hands then head to the back.

– Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage getting ready to head to the gorilla position.

– Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Natalya & Carmella: Becky and Naomi control the opening moments and Naomi hits a leg drop on Natalya for a two count early on. Carmella tags in and Naomi chops her across the chest and hits a leg kick. Carmella slaps Naomi across the face stiff, and Naomi responds with a kick and an uppercut. Naomi hits a knee to the face, but then she gets distracted by Natalya on the apron and Carmella pulls Naomi down by the hair. Natalya comes in and briefly double teams Naomi with Carmella. Natalya hits an Alabama slam on Naomi then locks in the Sharpshooter. Naomi reaches the ropes, then Carmella tags herself in. Natalya and Carmella briefly argue, then Carmella locks Naomi in the Code of Silence. Naomi reverses into a Rings of Saturn on Carmella. Natalya runs in but so does Becky, and Becks takes out Natalya with a T-bone suplex. Carmella taps out to the Rings and Becky and Naomi win it.

– We go backstage for an interview with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, accompanied by the injured Singh Brothers. Jinder says he doesn’t care if the American, Cena, or the man from Japan, Nakamura, wins tonight, because he’ll beat either one of them. Jinder says he’s going to his skybox to watch the rest of the show, and nobody can end his reign so they should bow down at his feet.

– Rusev def. Chad Gable: Gable tries to take down Rusev off the bell but Rusev overpowers him early on. Gable gets a hold of Rusev and Rusev runs to grab the ropes to get away from him. Gable shoots for the single leg takedown but Rusev throws Gable to the outside. Gable runs back in and gets Rusev down, then starts working on Rusev’s left knee. Rusev comes back with a kick and a gut wrench suplex. Rusev continues the offense on Gable until Gable catches him in a series of belly to belly suplexes. Gable follows up with a belly to back suplex for a two count. Gable throws Rusev into the corner and Rusev hits his head off the ring post. Gable goes up top and hits a moonsault for a two count. Gable goes for a German suplex, but Rusev gets out and tosses Gable then kicks him in the head. Rusev goes for the Accolade, but Gable fights out and puts Rusev in the ankle lock. Rusev fights Gable off then hits the big boot. Rusev locks Gable in the Accolade and Gable appears to be unconscious so the ref calls for the bell.

– After the match, Rusev cuts a promo on Cena and says nobody can beat him. Rusev complains that he has no opponent for SummerSlam because everyone’s afraid of him. Randy Orton’s music hits and Orton makes his way down to the ring. Orton grabs a mic then steps in the ring. Orton says Rusev has never beaten him, and he’s not afraid of Rusev. Orton says he’ll face Rusev at SummerSlam. Rusev says something in Bulgarian, then the two charge at each other and Orton hits an RKO. Orton poses on the turnbuckle then leaves.

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. John Cena: They start off with a collar and elbow tie-up, then they trade wrist locks and head locks. Nakamura hits two kicks on Cena then stomps on him in the corner. Cena comes back with a belly to belly suplex then keeps Nakamura grounded with a chin lock. Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers are shown watching up in Jinder’s skybox. Nakamura comes back with some kicks and a running knee strike for a two count. Cena fights back with shoulder blocks then hits a back suplex. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Nakamura grabs his arm and goes for an armbar and a choke. Cena escapes, but Nakamura sends him back down to the mat with a reverse vertical suplex. Nakamura charges towards Cena and Cena drops him into the STF. Nakamura gets out and goes for the armbar on Cena again. Cena gets out of the hold and up to his feet, then he drops Nakamura with a lariat. Nakamura comes back with an elbow to the face then a running knee to the face. Nakamura goes for another knee but Cena dodges it and hits Nakamura with the AA. Cena pins and Nakamura kicks out at two. Cena goes for another AA, but Nakamura reverses it into a choke hold. Cena overpowers Nakamura and gets him on his shoulders and hits the AA. Cena goes for a third AA, but Nakamura escapes this one and hits Cena with a T-bone suplex. Nakamura follows up with the Kinshasa on Cena for the three count. Nakamura wins and will be heading to SummerSlam to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title. Cena gets up and shakes Nakamura’s hand after the match. Nakamura celebrates in the ring as Jinder looks on from above and SmackDown goes off the air.

– After SmackDown goes off the air, Corbin attacks Nakamura from behind. Cena runs in for the save but Corbin takes him out too. Corbin takes Cena outside to put him through a table, but instead Cena grabs Corbin and gives him an AA through the table. Cena and Nakamura shake hands in the ring again, then leave.