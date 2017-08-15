WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/15)

The August 15th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI, and is the go-home show for SummerSlam 2017. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– The Singh Brothers come out to the stage to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and kick off the show. Jinder points out that today is India’s Independence Day, and he brings out a bunch of people dressed in the classic garments of his country. The WWE Champion introduces a woman to the ring who begins to sing the Indian national anthem. All of the people around the ring start dancing and playing drum music, then Jinder tells the fans he knew they would boo and they’ll boo again when he beats their hero John Cena. Mahal says he’s the reason why people all over the world are subscribing to the WWE Network. Mahal shakes his head at last week’s Cena vs. Nakamura dream match, and says tonight will be reality when he beats Cena worse than Nakamura ever could. Mahal says Nakamura’s destiny is to lose to him at SummerSlam, and then he begins to speak to his people in his language. Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits and he comes out to interrupt. Nakamura steps in the ring and Mahal asks him how dare he disparage Mahal’s people on their day. Nakamura says in his country today is a holiday when they pray for peace, and Sunday in America is SummerSlam when Jinder loses the WWE Title to him. Nakamura’s music hits and he leaves while the Singh Brothers yell at him from the ring.

