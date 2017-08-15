WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium (Photos), Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor, WWE Stock

– Seth Rollins spent the day with ESPN today to promote WWE SummerSlam. Below is video of Rollins discussing the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight on First Take earlier this morning. Rollins says McGregor does have a puncher’s chance but Mayweather is 49-0 for a reason. Rollins says Conor will be lucky if he touches Floyd. When asked if there’s anything Rollins takes from these fighters and brings to the WWE ring, Rollins talked about their work ethic and says WWE Superstars don’t have the luxury of fighting once per year as they have to do it every night and stay prepared.

– WWE stock was up 0.43% today, closing at $21.13 per share. Today’s high was $21.22 and the low was $20.94.

– Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium to participate in batting practice ahead of tonight’s New York Yankees vs. New York Mets MLB game. A custom WWE Title was presented to MLB Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge during the visit. Below are a few photos:

