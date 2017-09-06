WWE Title Match Set For Hell In A Cell (Videos, Photos)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Nakamura will get his next WWE Title shot from Jinder at the October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The match will take place inside the Cell to prevent interference from The Singh Brothers, who helped Jinder retain over Nakamura during their first encounter at SummerSlam in August.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight’s match: